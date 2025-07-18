Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Technology
Published

Uncomfortable couple caught on Coldplay concert camera sends internet into investigative frenzy

Social media users identify pair as CEO and Chief People Officer from tech company Astronomer

close
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin wonders whether a couple are having an affair as he catches them on the Kiss Cam during his concert. (Video credit: @calebu2/TMX) video

Coldplay’s Chris Martin catches couple on Kiss Cam, jokingly asks whether they’re having an affair

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin wonders whether a couple are having an affair as he catches them on the Kiss Cam during his concert. (Video credit: @calebu2/TMX)

The internet has seen a deluge of reactions to an on-screen moment during a Coldplay concert that has led to allegations of an affair between two executives at a tech company.

Footage taken at a recent Coldplay show in Foxborough, Massachusetts, surfaced this week, capturing a man and woman trying to hide from a concert camera after it broadcast them on a screen in the stadium while wrapped in each other’s arms.  

Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin wonders whether a couple are having an affair after catching them on the Kiss Cam. Internet sleuths claim the two are Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot. (@calebu2/TMX) (@calebu2/TMX)

"Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy," singer Chris Martin remarked in the video.

COLDPLAY'S CHRIS MARTIN CALLS OUT COUPLE ON KISS CAM, SPARKING AFFAIR ACCUSATIONS

Amateur online sleuths went to work and claimed the gray-haired man and blonde woman are Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. 

Footage of the couple reacting to being shown on the screen has gone viral, with some social media users alleging an affair between Byron and Cabot. FOX Business reached out to Astronomer seeking comment.

It has also prompted reactions, memes and commentary from plenty of people online. 

"Coldplay hasn’t made a single in years," one user wrote in the comment section of a viral TikTok of the incident. "Last night, they made two." 

"Imagine getting caught by Coldplay," another commented.

CEO CAUGHT ON COLDPLAY CONCERT KISS CAM STAYS SILENT AS WAVE OF HOAX STATEMENTS CIRCULATE ONLINE

Meanwhile, a separate commenter said, "They made it SO much worse by hiding." 

On the social media platform X, a user posted a screenshot from a news interview with a "Taylor Swift fan" covering her head with a blanket outside an "Eras Tour" concert in 2023, remarking, "This is how you should go to concerts if you’ve called in sick or you’re cheating on your partners btw." 

Another meme that was shared on X about the situation did a play on a Facebook feature that allows people to mark themselves as "safe" from an emergency. 

"Marked Safe From Being cheated on at a Coldplay concert Today," it said. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Coldplay held two shows in Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium this Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Chris Martin performing during a Coldplay concert

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Rogers Stadium on July 7, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images) (Robert Okine/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The performances were part of the "Music of Spheres World Tour" that the band first kicked off in March of 2022. Some of the tour’s upcoming dates this month will bring Coldplay to Madison, Wisconsin, Nashville, Tennessee, and Miami, Florida. 

Fox News Digital’s Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report. 