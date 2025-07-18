Uncomfortable couple caught on Coldplay concert camera sends internet into investigative frenzy

The internet has seen a deluge of reactions to an on-screen moment during a Coldplay concert that has led to allegations of an affair between two executives at a tech company.

Footage taken at a recent Coldplay show in Foxborough, Massachusetts, surfaced this week, capturing a man and woman trying to hide from a concert camera after it broadcast them on a screen in the stadium while wrapped in each other’s arms.

"Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy," singer Chris Martin remarked in the video.

Amateur online sleuths went to work and claimed the gray-haired man and blonde woman are Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot.

Footage of the couple reacting to being shown on the screen has gone viral, with some social media users alleging an affair between Byron and Cabot. FOX Business reached out to Astronomer seeking comment.

It has also prompted reactions, memes and commentary from plenty of people online.

"Coldplay hasn’t made a single in years," one user wrote in the comment section of a viral TikTok of the incident. "Last night, they made two."

"Imagine getting caught by Coldplay," another commented.

Meanwhile, a separate commenter said, "They made it SO much worse by hiding."

On the social media platform X, a user posted a screenshot from a news interview with a "Taylor Swift fan" covering her head with a blanket outside an "Eras Tour" concert in 2023, remarking, "This is how you should go to concerts if you’ve called in sick or you’re cheating on your partners btw."

Another meme that was shared on X about the situation did a play on a Facebook feature that allows people to mark themselves as "safe" from an emergency.

"Marked Safe From Being cheated on at a Coldplay concert Today," it said.

Coldplay held two shows in Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium this Tuesday and Wednesday.

The performances were part of the "Music of Spheres World Tour" that the band first kicked off in March of 2022. Some of the tour’s upcoming dates this month will bring Coldplay to Madison, Wisconsin, Nashville, Tennessee, and Miami, Florida.

