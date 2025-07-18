Astronomer co-founder weighs in on current CEO caught in embarrassing Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' scandal

After a video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot canoodling at a Coldplay concert went viral on social media, former CEO Ry Walker weighed in on the controversial chief's character.

When asked by an X user to describe Byron in a few words, Walker, now CEO of Tembo, described him as "professional."

"[I] answered a couple questions today privately, [but] figure I should post it here as well since I can't respond to everyone individually," Walker said in the post. "I’ve found Andy to be professional, [but] I’ve only ever been on a call with him once."

Walker added "everyone on the team" had praised Byron's leadership, leading him to believe the situation was "an unfortunate development that comes as a big surprise."

The apparent affair was uncovered after the couple were spotted nestling into each other on the concert's "Kiss Cam."

Byron and Cabot quickly hid their faces, drawing the attention of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

"Oh, look at these two," Martin told the crowd. "All right, c'mon, you're Ok. Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

The Astronomer board launched a formal investigation.

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability," the company wrote in a statement on X. "We will have additional details to share very shortly."

Representatives for Byron, Cabot and Coldplay did not immediately respond to Fox Business' request for comment.