Astronomer co-founder weighs in on current CEO caught in embarrassing Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' scandal

Chris Martin called out the pair on 'Kiss Cam,' saying 'either they're having an affair or they're just very shy'

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin wondered if a couple was having an affair after he caught them on the ‘Kiss Cam’ during his concert. (Video credit: @calebu2/TMX) video

Coldplay’s Chris Martin catches couple on Kiss Cam, jokingly asks if they’re having an affair

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin wondered if a couple was having an affair after he caught them on the ‘Kiss Cam’ during his concert. (Video credit: @calebu2/TMX)

After a video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot canoodling at a Coldplay concert went viral on social media, former CEO Ry Walker weighed in on the controversial chief's character.

When asked by an X user to describe Byron in a few words, Walker, now CEO of Tembo, described him as "professional."

"[I] answered a couple questions today privately, [but] figure I should post it here as well since I can't respond to everyone individually," Walker said in the post. "I’ve found Andy to be professional, [but] I’ve only ever been on a call with him once."

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot hide their faces on a jumbotron

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin wondered if a couple was having an affair after catching them on the Kiss Cam. Internet sleuths claim the two are Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot. (@calebu2/TMX / Fox News)

Walker added "everyone on the team" had praised Byron's leadership, leading him to believe the situation was "an unfortunate development that comes as a big surprise."

The apparent affair was uncovered after the couple were spotted nestling into each other on the concert's "Kiss Cam."

Chris Martin performing during a Coldplay concert

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Rogers Stadium July 7, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario (Robert Okine/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Byron and Cabot quickly hid their faces, drawing the attention of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

"Oh, look at these two," Martin told the crowd. "All right, c'mon, you're Ok. Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

The Astronomer board launched a formal investigation.

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on stage at Optus Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Perth, Australia.

Coldplay is known for its love songs, making the concert a popular event for couples. (Paul Kane/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability," the company wrote in a statement on X. "We will have additional details to share very shortly."

Representatives for Byron, Cabot and Coldplay did not immediately respond to Fox Business' request for comment.