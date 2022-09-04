White Castle's 1921 Slider lineup adds new burgers for limited time

White Castle is expanding its 1921 Slider line with two new menu items that will be available for a limited time.

On Friday, White Castle launched a 1921 BBQ Bacon Slider and 1921 Ghost Slider, the regional hamburger chain announced in a press release.

The two burgers join White Castle’s 1921 Slider.

It's a hamburger the company created and launched in April, which takes inspiration from the recipe that the chain used 101 years ago.

"My great-grandfather came up with many brilliant ideas as he launched White Castle in 1921 and in the decades to follow," White Castle CEO Lisa Ingram said in a statement at the time of the slider’s launch.

The 1921 Slider line reportedly uses 100% beef patties.

Each burger is served with lettuce, pickles, a slice of Roma tomato, grilled caramelized onions and a signature bun, according to White Castle.

With the 1921 BBQ Bacon Slider, customers get bacon, smoked cheddar cheese and Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ Sauce added to their burger.

The spicy 1921 Ghost Slider, on the other hand, is served with a slice of ghost pepper cheese and a creamy jack cheese that’s infused with ghost pepper flakes.

Both burgers will be available at participating locations through the end of November.

White Castle currently owns and operates more than 350 restaurants in the U.S., according to the company’s corporate summary.

"White Castle has been well-known for its slider innovations over the years, and these two new versions of our 1921 Slider reflect our desire to keep our crave-ability quotient going strong," said White Castle vice president Jamie Richardson in a statement.

He continued, "We think people of great taste everywhere are going to love these new twists to such a classic burger."