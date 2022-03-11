Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

White Castle confirms that its 6 billionth burger has been sold at retail

The fast-food chain has seen an increase in grocery sales over the past three years

Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 11.

That's a lot of hamburgers.

White Castle announced that it has sold over six billion hamburgers through its grocery division. While the fast-food chain has been open since 1921, it only started selling its burgers in grocery stores 35 years ago.

White Castle retail options

White Castle announced that it has sold over 6 billion sliders through its retail division. (White Castle)

The six billionth retail slider was sold at the end of 2021, the restaurant confirmed in a press release. According to the announcement, White Castle's retail division saw an increase in sales over the past three years, and 20% of its overall sales came during that time period.

White Castle's retail division is responsible for stocking grocery stores and other food markets with frozen sliders. The division was created in 1987 and helps differentiate the brand from other fast food chains that only offer their signature items in their restaurants.

White Castle Restaurant

White Castle offers its famous sliders both in its restaurants and through frozen options at grocery stores and other food markets. (iStock)

Tiffany Carreker, general manager and vice president of sales for White Castle's retail division, said, "Retail sales have grown steadily since we launched the division in 1987, but they have really taken off in the past decade and even more so the past few years. Our Cravers love our Sliders, whether they're made at a restaurant or purchased from the freezer section at their local store."

White Castle Empty Boxes

White Castle has been selling products through its retail division since 1987. (iStock)

"White Castle decided at the outset that an investment in the retail supply chain is the best way to ensure quality and taste for customers," said Dave Rife, chief manufacturing officer. "The additional manufacturing capacity coming online this year will allow us to bring even more Sliders to our Cravers nationwide."