White Castle confirms that its 6 billionth burger has been sold at retail

That's a lot of hamburgers.

White Castle announced that it has sold over six billion hamburgers through its grocery division. While the fast-food chain has been open since 1921, it only started selling its burgers in grocery stores 35 years ago.

ZELENSKYY SAYS UKRAINE WAR HAS REACHED A ‘STRATEGIC TURNING POINT’: LIVE UPDATES

The six billionth retail slider was sold at the end of 2021, the restaurant confirmed in a press release. According to the announcement, White Castle's retail division saw an increase in sales over the past three years, and 20% of its overall sales came during that time period.

White Castle's retail division is responsible for stocking grocery stores and other food markets with frozen sliders. The division was created in 1987 and helps differentiate the brand from other fast food chains that only offer their signature items in their restaurants.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Tiffany Carreker, general manager and vice president of sales for White Castle's retail division, said, "Retail sales have grown steadily since we launched the division in 1987, but they have really taken off in the past decade and even more so the past few years. Our Cravers love our Sliders, whether they're made at a restaurant or purchased from the freezer section at their local store."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"White Castle decided at the outset that an investment in the retail supply chain is the best way to ensure quality and taste for customers," said Dave Rife, chief manufacturing officer. "The additional manufacturing capacity coming online this year will allow us to bring even more Sliders to our Cravers nationwide."