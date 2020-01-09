White Castle expands Valentine’s Day tableside service with Texas pop-up

White Castle is proving it’s the place for love and sliders with its 29th annual Valentine’s Day celebration set to take place next month, which will include a festive dinner with hostess seating, tableside service and romantic décor.

White Castle executives wrote in a press release Thursday that hundreds of restaurants in 13 states will host the company’s iconic Valentine’s Day event from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.

Guests can start reserving their spots now through OpenTable.com or on the OpenTable app.

America’s first burger chain expects more than 30,000 people to participate in the event. In addition to the festivities, White Castle will host a custom-built pop-up restaurant in San Antonio, Texas, on the day of love, which is in partnership with Texas-based supermarket H-E-B.

"As we look to create more memorable moments for our retail consumers, most of whom live outside of our Castle markets, we are bringing the love and our one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day celebration to new places," said Tiffany Carreker, a general manager and vice president for White Castle's retail division. She added, "This is our first true retailer collaboration of this size, and we couldn't be happier to share the love with H-E-B."

The release said reservations filled up for the San Antonio pop-up within 24 hours of its announcement via newsletter email. It is set to take place between 3 and 9 p.m. in an H-E-B parking lot (12125 Alamo Ranch Parkway). The event will also be open during the same hours on Feb. 15 for those who have a reservation.

"We knew we had a lot of fans in San Antonio, but the response was even better than we expected," said Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle. "We're really excited to bring this awesome experience to them."

"The Valentine's Day dinner promotion is a long-standing tradition for White Castle and a fun, affordable choice for couples, families and friends," Richardson said. "We look forward to sharing some love with our fans!" - Jamie Richardson, White Castle Vice President

As part of the San Antonio pop-up promotion, White Castle will donate $10 from each dinner to a local nonprofit organization.

Additionally, from Jan. 22 to Feb. 18, H-E-B customers will get access to in-store yellow coupons that offer discounts on assorted White Castle Sliders that can be made at home. For non-Texas residents, White Castle restaurants and retail outlets will have Valentine’s Day deals such as a sack of 20 Original Sliders for $10.99 if ordered online or through the White Castle app.

