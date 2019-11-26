Biggest White Castle ever coming to Florida town

Burger giant White Castle will soon be coming to Florida — and it will be the biggest one ever.

The restaurant chain announced in a statement it will be opening its first store in the Sunshine State after more than 50 years. It has just over 375 U.S. locations, mostly throughout the Midwest but also in coastal hotspots like New York. The new location will be in Orlando.

The brand opened a Miami store in the 1960s before closing it a decade later.

As part of the announcement, White Castle, which brings in an estimated $725 million in revenue a year, set up an Orlando pop-up, where passersby could try signature items like beef and chicken breast sliders in addition to veggie and black bean burgers.

“Florida Cravers have long been asking for us to open a castle there,” President and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Ingram said in the memo. “We believe now is the right time for us to enter the Sunshine State, and Orlando is an ideal location to launch our business there.”

The new building is set to be the company’s largest, at 4,500 square feet, according to the statement. Construction will begin in April 2020 and end later in the year or early 2021. And, the chain said, it could be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

People seemed to be pretty excited on Twitter: “THIS IS NOT A DRILL WHITE CASTLE IS COMING TO ORLANDO FLORIDA,” @okjamilyne tweeted. “They’re building a White Castle in Florida. I think I’m moving back home,” wrote user @CooleyBryce.

The move to Florida comes after White Castle opened its first company-owned store in Arizona. The restaurant also recently introduced the Impossible Slider, a plant-based patty, to jump into the rapidly growing trend with big brands like Burger King.

