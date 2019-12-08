White Castle recalls frozen hamburger products over Listeria fear

Fast food chain White Castle voluntarily recalled an undisclosed number of frozen hamburger products due to the possible presence of Listeria, the company announced on Friday.

The affected products are their frozen 6-pack cheeseburgers, frozen 6-pack hamburgers, frozen 6-pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, and 16-pack hamburgers, 16-pack cheeseburgers with "best by" dates ranging from Aug. 4, 2020 to Aug. 17, 2020, according to a press release.

Products with these "best by" dates are currently being removed from store shelves, and anyone with these items are urged not to eat them and to throw them away immediately.

"This voluntary recall is precautionary and is the right thing to do," said White Castle vice president Jamie Richardson.

"Our number one focus is the safety of our customers and our team members, and as a family owned business, we want to hold ourselves to the absolute highest standards of accountability in all aspects of our business – and especially food safety," Richardson added.

Listeria is an organism that can lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. The most common and reported Listeria symptoms include high fevers, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The organism can cause stillbirths and miscarriages among pregnant women, as well.

White Castle discovered the possible contamination after a third-party laboratory collected a sample from one of the chain's manufacturing facilities that showed a presence of Listeria monocytogenes, the company revealed Friday.

Customers with questions regarding recalled products can reach White Castle at 1-800-843-2728.

