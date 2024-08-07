Expand / Collapse search
White Castle slashes price of burgers as fast-food deal war ramps up

McDonald's, Taco Bell and other chains are battling it out with discounts to lure back inflation-worn customers

White Castle is offering a deal that cuts the price of its burgers by more than 30%, becoming the latest fast-food chain to roll out a value option in an effort to lure back cash-strapped consumers.

The Ohio-based chain announced that, for a limited time, it is selling sacks of 10 cheese sliders for $7.99, which is less than 80 cents a piece. The last time customers could purchase a White Castle burger at that price was more than a dozen years ago, in 2011. 

ten White Castle cheeseburgers

White Castle is offering a deal on sacks of 10 of its cheese sliders, becoming the latest fast-food chain to offer a value deal in recent months. (White Castle / Getty Images)

White Castle noted that the 10-burger deal costs a dollar more, $8.99, in New York and New Jersey, though. Still, the company said, the shareable bag of sliders costs less than what most fast-food chains charge for an individual combo meal.

TO FIGHT INFLATION, MORE AMERICANS ARE USING DIGITAL COUPONS AND SCORING BIG SAVINGS

"Families everywhere are tired of almost needing a small loan when they go out for fast food, and we know these days our customers want to make every penny count," White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson said in a statement accompanying the press release on how the price cut is the restaurant's way of fighting inflation.

WHITE CASTLE

A customer walks toward the entrance of a White Castle restaurant in the Sunnyside neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York on July 31, 2019. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Richardson told FOX Business in a separate statement, "As consumers everywhere are pinching pennies and making leftovers last longer, White Castle knows we need to give them what they crave — great food at a great price."

JIMMY JOHN'S ENTERS VALUE MEAL WARS WITH $10 DEAL

White Castle joins a growing list of nationwide chains, including fast-food giants McDonald's and Yum! Brands-owned Taco Bell, that have recently debuted value meals for their customers.

The flurry of value meal deals at U.S. fast-food restaurants comes as many diners have been feeling the squeeze on their wallets. Some affected by inflation have pulled back on visiting fast-food restaurants and are choosing to eat at home instead.

FOX Business' Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.