Jimmy John's enters value meal wars with $10 deal

Sandwich chain Jimmy John’s on Monday became the latest eatery to join the meal deal wars.

With the new $10 Total Package Meal, Jimmy John’s officially joined the slew of chains in the U.S. that have recently debuted value meals for their customers. Some other restaurants with meal deals nationwide include McDonald’s, Burger King and Taco Bell.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Jimmy John’s customers can get an 8-inch Original sandwich, a bag of kettle cooked Jimmy Chips plus a dessert and a regular-sized fountain drink when they order the $10 Total Package Meal, according to the Inspire Brands-owned chain.

Participating Jimmy John’s locations across the country will keep the meal deal on their menu for a "limited time." There are over 2,600 of the sandwich shops nationwide.

The $10 Total Package Meal is meant to "deliver great dollar value without compromising on quality ingredients or quantity of food," Jimmy John’s said.

"We know there are a lot of value offerings on the market, but with the introduction of the $10 Total Package meal, our guests don’t have to choose between price and quality," Jeff Cobb, vice president of brand experience at Jimmy John’s, said in a statement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The flurry of value meal deals at U.S. fast-food restaurants comes as many fast-food consumers have been feeling the squeeze on their wallets. Some, impacted by inflation, have pulled back on visiting fast-food restaurants and are choosing to eat at home instead.