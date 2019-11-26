White Castle gets its ugly sweater on

For some people, ugly sweaters are a holiday tradition. For others, White Castle makes for the perfect holiday party grub. Now the two groups are being mashed up by the cult burger chain.

Continue Reading Below

White Castle’s online store is selling a new item sure to be hit with Castle keepers: a festive blue sweater featuring the well-known White Castle logo with rows of sliders, snowflakes, fries, wreaths and drinks. It is selling for $39.95, but inventory seems to be moving fast: Only 125 size mediums were in stock as of publication time of this story.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

BIGGEST WHITE CASTLE EVER COMING TO FLORIDA TOWN

The “House of Crave” actually is selling several holiday items from a special holiday lunch box to Christmas tree decorations.

All online merchandise orders placed on Dec. 2 -- Cyber Monday -- will receive free ground shipping and orders placed by Dec. 16 will arrive to customers in time for Christmas. After that date, expedited shipping will be available for an additional cost.

The privately held company, which is based in Columbus, Ohio, has been active lately. It has been expanding its menu to include beer and plant-based burgers and is venturing into new territories such as Florida and Arizona. The opening of the latter franchise had dozens of cars and hundreds of people waiting in wilting heat to grab a square-shaped burger. White Castle says it sold 50,000 sliders at the grand opening in Phoenix.

RED LOBSTER’S NEW UGLY SWEATER HAS A POCKET FOR WHAT?

White Castle claims it is America's first fast-food hamburger chain, originating in 1921. It owns and operates more than 375 restaurants in 13 states. Annual revenue estimates for the privately held company hovers around $725 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS