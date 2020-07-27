Port Canaveral, other major US ports seek $1.5B in coronavirus relief, warn jobs are at risk

The American Association of Port Authorities is asking Congress to provide $1.5 billion for ports because of lost revenue due to coronavirus, warning that up to 130,000 jobs at coastal ports could disappear.

"Our ports have kept vital goods moving to medical professionals and first responders, have ensured that our Nation’s shelves remain stocked, and have enabled commerce to continue flowing during these uncertain times," the American Association of Port Authorities wrote in a letter.

The letter was addressed to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Signatories included transportation and port officials from Hawaii to Connecticut.

“Port Canaveral is one of many seaports in Florida and around the country experiencing significant financial challenges as cruise passenger travel has ceased and commercial cargo volumes have not scaled up fast enough to offset the lost operations,” Port Canaveral CEO John Murray said in a statement.

"Seaports," like airports, need relief, Murray added. Airports received $10 billion in relief in April.

Ports need coronavirus relief funding because of expenses, including "emergency response, cleaning, staffing, workforce retention, paid leave, procurement of protective health equipment, debt service payments, and lost revenue from other related maritime transportation system operations," the letter said.

Read the full letter here.

FOX Business' inquiries to the Treasury and the White House were not immediately returned.

