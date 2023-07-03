What stores are open on the Fourth of July?

Fourth of July is set to arrive Tuesday and Americans around the country will celebrate the 247th anniversary of the country’s independence from Great Britain with barbecues, fireworks and more.

U.S. markets will be closed in observance of Independence Day, as will banks, post offices and the majority of government agencies.

Compared to other major federal holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving, a relatively larger number of restaurants and stores will be open on the Fourth of July to meet the public’s needs for backup dinner plans or other last-minute items they need for the festivities. There are some exceptions though – a notable example being Costco which will be closed Tuesday.

Store hours may vary from location to location among chains, so would-be patrons planning trips to the store on July 4 should check online or call ahead to confirm the hours a given business will be open.

Here’s a rundown of the major grocery stores , convenience stores and retailers that are scheduled to be open on the Fourth of July.

What grocery stores are open on the Fourth of July?

Albertsons

Big Lots

Fred Meyer

Kroger

Meijer

Publix

Safeway

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods

WinCo Foods

What retailers are open on the Fourth of July?

Ace Hardware

Apple

Barnes & Noble

Best Buy

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Hobby Lobby

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Store

JCPenney

Kohls

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Michaels

Petco

PetSmart

Staples

The Home Depot

What convenience stores are open on the Fourth of July?

7-Eleven

CVS

Minit Mart

Quik Stop

Rite Aid

Walgreens

Wawa