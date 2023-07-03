What stores are open on the Fourth of July?
Most convenience stores, grocery stores and retailers are open on July 4, but shoppers should check individual store hours
Fourth of July is set to arrive Tuesday and Americans around the country will celebrate the 247th anniversary of the country’s independence from Great Britain with barbecues, fireworks and more.
U.S. markets will be closed in observance of Independence Day, as will banks, post offices and the majority of government agencies.
Compared to other major federal holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving, a relatively larger number of restaurants and stores will be open on the Fourth of July to meet the public’s needs for backup dinner plans or other last-minute items they need for the festivities. There are some exceptions though – a notable example being Costco which will be closed Tuesday.
Store hours may vary from location to location among chains, so would-be patrons planning trips to the store on July 4 should check online or call ahead to confirm the hours a given business will be open.
Here’s a rundown of the major grocery stores, convenience stores and retailers that are scheduled to be open on the Fourth of July.
What grocery stores are open on the Fourth of July?
- Albertsons
- Big Lots
- Fred Meyer
- Kroger
- Meijer
- Publix
- Safeway
- Target
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods
- WinCo Foods
What retailers are open on the Fourth of July?
- Ace Hardware
- Apple
- Barnes & Noble
- Best Buy
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Hobby Lobby
- IKEA
- JOANN Fabric and Craft Store
- JCPenney
- Kohls
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Michaels
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Staples
- The Home Depot
What convenience stores are open on the Fourth of July?
- 7-Eleven
- CVS
- Minit Mart
- Quik Stop
- Rite Aid
- Walgreens
- Wawa
