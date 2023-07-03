Expand / Collapse search
Fourth of July

What stores are open on the Fourth of July?

Most convenience stores, grocery stores and retailers are open on July 4, but shoppers should check individual store hours

Sky King Fireworks Group President Joe Vanoudenhove discusses the fireworks industry and the impact of inflation. video

Firework industry has always been heavily regulated: Joe Vanoudenhove

Sky King Fireworks Group President Joe Vanoudenhove discusses the fireworks industry and the impact of inflation.

Fourth of July is set to arrive Tuesday and Americans around the country will celebrate the 247th anniversary of the country’s independence from Great Britain with barbecues, fireworks and more.

U.S. markets will be closed in observance of Independence Day, as will banks, post offices and the majority of government agencies. 

Compared to other major federal holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving, a relatively larger number of restaurants and stores will be open on the Fourth of July to meet the public’s needs for backup dinner plans or other last-minute items they need for the festivities. There are some exceptions though – a notable example being Costco which will be closed Tuesday.

Store hours may vary from location to location among chains, so would-be patrons planning trips to the store on July 4 should check online or call ahead to confirm the hours a given business will be open.

FOURTH OF JULY FOODS AND HOW MUCH SOME POPULAR ITEMS COST THIS YEAR

A Costco shopper

Costco is one of the stores that will be closed on the Fourth of July. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Here’s a rundown of the major grocery stores, convenience stores and retailers that are scheduled to be open on the Fourth of July.

What grocery stores are open on the Fourth of July?

  • Albertsons
  • Big Lots
  • Fred Meyer
  • Kroger
  • Meijer
  • Publix
  • Safeway
  • Target
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walmart
  • Wegmans
  • Whole Foods
  • WinCo Foods
Walmart in Atlanta, Georgia

Walmart stores will be open on the Fourth of July. (Photographer: Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

4TH OF JULY: A BY-THE-NUMBERS LOOK AT THE AMERICAN HOLIDAY

Target

Most Target stores will be open for business on July 4. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

What retailers are open on the Fourth of July?

  • Ace Hardware
  • Apple
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Best Buy
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • Dollar General
  • Dollar Tree
  • Hobby Lobby
  • IKEA
  • JOANN Fabric and Craft Store
  • JCPenney
  • Kohls
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Michaels
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Staples
  • The Home Depot

JULY 4TH RESTAURANT FREEBIES AND DEALS YOU CAN’T MISS

Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble is among the retailers that will be open on July 4. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images / Getty Images)

What convenience stores are open on the Fourth of July?

  • 7-Eleven
  • CVS
  • Minit Mart
  • Quik Stop
  • Rite Aid
  • Walgreens
  • Wawa

The 7-Eleven logo in Chicago

Most 7-Eleven locations will be open on July 4. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)