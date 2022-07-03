July 4th restaurant freebies and deals you can't miss

You’ll need fuel before the fireworks go off on Independence Day.

Sure, cookouts are nice.

But if you don’t have time to whip up something or you've got other duties this holiday weekend, there are plenty of restaurants that can take care of your hunger (or snack) needs.

4TH OF JULY: A BY-THE-NUMBERS LOOK AT THE AMERICAN HOLIDAY

Here are eight national chains that are open and are offering special July 4th promotions — so you can get into the spirit whether you’re dining inside or carrying out.

Read the fine details and specifics carefully!

Applebee’s Grill + Bar

Applebee’s is offering its $5 Star-Spangled Sips promotion again for the Fourth of July — and this time there’s a new drink on the menu.

Customers get to choose from two options: the Blue Bahama Mama or the new All-American Mucho.

The Blue Bahama Mama is made from dark rum, coconut rum, blue Curaçao, a blend of passion fruit, pineapple, cherry and lime — plus a red, white and blue sugar rim.

CORN DOG BITES, A VIRAL 4TH OF JULY RECIPE: 'EASY TO FEED TO A CROWD'

The All-American Mucho is made with vodka, frozen lemonade and a red-blue layer made from strawberry and blue raspberry.

Applebee’s $5 deal is available up until Monday, July 4.

Bonefish Grill

American seafood chain Bonefish Grill is bringing back its "fan favorite" Winter White Cosmo as an Independence Day sip.

The drink, usually available during the Christmas season, is made with vodka, cointreau, elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice, lime juice and frozen cranberries.

From Monday, July 4, to Sunday, July 17, customers can snag a single glass of Winter White Cosmo starting at $9.90 or a ‘Tinis for Two carryout option starting at $15.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill has a Pasta and a Pour promotion that offers a scratch-made dish for under $20.

The offering includes the chain’s Linguine Positano entrée, which is served with crushed tomatoes, garlic olive oil and basil.

Customers can pair their pasta with a glass of imported Italian wine, baked bread, oil, herbs and a side soup or salad.

TRY THIS EASY 4TH OF JULY BUNDT CAKE RECIPE THAT LOOKS LIKE A FIREWORK: 'SO BEAUTIFUL'

Pasta and a Pour starts at $18.99 per person and will be available through Monday, July 11.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Chili’s is hosting a limited-time Party Like It’s 1776 event from Monday, July 4, to Tuesday, July 5.

On those two days, customers will have the chance to buy large domestic draft beers for $4 per glass and Southern Back Porch ‘Ritas for $5 per glass.

The promotion will be offered all day, according to Chili’s.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel is offering a free family-size side of bacon baked beans to customers who order family-sized meals, such as its Southern Fried Chicken Family Meal Basket, for curbside pickup or delivery.

The orders must be placed on CrackerBarrel.com to be eligible.

4TH OF JULY TRAVEL: WHEN'S THE SAFEST TIME TO DRIVE?

The deal will be available during the Fourth of July weekend and will run through Wednesday, July 6, for National Fried Chicken Day.

Jamba

If a Fourth of July cooldown is needed, Jamba is offering a medium-sized Watermelon Breeze smoothie for $5. The offer applies to Jamba Rewards members who order the drink through the company’s app or website.

Alternately, customers who place an online order through Monday, July 4, won’t have to pay a delivery fee — regardless of their membership status.

The order minimum for this offer is $12.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Customers who stop by a participating Krispy Kreme location wearing red, white and blue will be granted a free doughnut of their choice until Monday, July 4.

The doughnut chain is also offering a free dozen of its original glazed to anyone who purchases a dozen doughnuts at regular price.

Krispy Kreme has a four-piece Independence Day doughnut limited-edition collection, which includes a Soaring Firework Heat, Patriotic Cookies & Kreme Heart, Stars & Stripes Heart and Star Spangled Sprinkle.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays has launched a Freedom from Cooking campaign.

It's offering 25% off on family meal bundles, party trays and platters.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

To redeem the offer, customers must enter the code USA25 at checkout.

The deal will be available through Monday, July 4.