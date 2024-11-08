Expand / Collapse search
Veterans
What is open on Veterans Day?

Banks, post offices and many schools close their doors on the federal holiday

Veterans Day is always on November 11, regardless of the day of the week. It's a day to honor all veterans who have served our country in the United States Armed Forces. 

Veterans Day is a federal holiday, meaning all federal employees get the day off of work. 

Before visiting any business on Veterans Day, it's wise to check operating hours before heading out the door, as it may be closed or may have modified hours. 

Take a look below at what you can expect to be open and closed on the day. 

  1. Post office
  2. Banks
  3. Stock market
  4. Schools
  5. Restaurants
  6. Large retailers
  7. National Parks

1. Post office

Your mail delivery will be halted on Veterans Day, with the U.S. Postal Service closed for the occasion. 

Veterans Day is listed as one of the 2024 holidays observed by the U.S. Postal Service, according to its website. Mail service will continue on November 12. 

Though the U.S. Postal Service is not operational on Veterans Day, FedEx offices will be open, according to the FedEx holiday schedule posted online. 

UPS will also be open on Veterans Day, with pickup and delivery services available, according to the UPS holiday schedule. 

2. Banks

The majority of banks will be closed on Veterans Day. 

They include major banks like Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

That said, if you need to withdraw or deposit cash on the day, you can always utilize an ATM instead. 

3. Stock market

The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will be open on Monday.

The bond market, on the other hand, will be closed in observance of Veterans Day.

Upcoming holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day will see closures of the stock and bond markets, according to Investopedia. 

4. Schools

Most schools across the country will be closed on Veterans Day.

Since Veterans Day falls on a Monday in 2024, students and teachers can enjoy a long three-day weekend. 

Parents can access their specific school's holiday calendar online to figure out which days of the year are days off for their kids. 

5. Restaurants

Most restaurants remain open on Veterans Day. 

Since this is a decision made by individual restaurants, it's not a bad idea to look up a restaurant's hours to ensure that you won't be met with a "Closed" sign upon your arrival. 

Even if the restaurant is open, hours may be modified for Veterans Day, so it's worth checking before you head over. 

6. Large retailers

Many large retail stores, like Walmart and Target, remain open on Veterans Day.

Grocery stores typically remain open on the day as well. 

Again, be sure to check for potential modified hours. 

7. National Parks

Many National Parks remain open on Veterans Day. 

In fact, many National Parks around the country have strong historical connections to the American military, according to the National Park Service's website, making them an educational place to visit on the day to honor our nation's veterans and their sacrifice to the country. 

On Veterans Day, the National Park Service (NPS) is waiving entrance fees to visit one of America's national parks, according to an NPS news release put out on November 6, 2024. 

Current military and their dependents, Gold Star Families and veterans can all get free access to national parks any time of year with a Military Pass, according to the NPS. 

"We’re excited for members of the public to discover national parks on Veterans Day, and especially invite current military and their dependents, veterans, and Gold Star Families to get a Military Pass to get free entrance to parks any day," said Director Chuck Sams, according to the news release. "As a veteran, it is fantastic to see other veterans and their loved ones explore parks, learn about our nation’s history, and find peace in the outdoors."