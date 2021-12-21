What is Sean 'Diddy' Combs' net worth?

When Sean "Diddy" Combs first burst onto the scene, he was known for his popular hip-hop music but has since become known as a businessman, seen more behind-the-scenes on the production side than behind the mic himself.

Regardless of his exact position in the industry, it's no secret that he's a wealthy man. About a year ago, he made headlines for giving his mother a Bentley and $1 million for her birthday.

On Tuesday, he again found himself in the headlines when he repurchased his Sean John streetwear brand for $7.551 million. He originally founded the brand in 1998 but sold 90% of it in 2016.

With one of his most famous business ventures under his wing, here's a look at Combs' net worth.

SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS BUYS BACK CONTROL OF HIS SEAN JOHN BRAND

Celebrity Net Worth (CNW) puts Diddy's value at just under $1 billion, cashing in at an estimated $900 million.

SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS HANDS OUT $50 BILLS, MORE IN MIAMI NEIGHBORHOOD AS CORONAVIRUS RELIEF

Throughout his decades in the business, Combs has crafted himself a number of hit songs including "I'll Be Missing You" with Faith Evans, "I Need A Girl PT II," "Bad Boy for Life" and more, certainly contributing to his fortune.

He also formed the label Bad Boy Entertainment, a joint venture with the famed Arista Records. His label included successful acts like The Notorious B.I.G., Father MC, Carl Thomas and more.

BILLIONAIRE RAY DALIO MENTORS RAPPER DIDDY WHO WANTS A HARD RESET

Additionally, he and his team would work with legends like Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, Lil' Kim and many more.

As many in the music career do, Diddy also moved into acting, appearing in the likes of "Get Him to the Greek," "Girls Trip," "Black-ish" and "Draft Day."

Outside of Sean Jean, he helped to develop the Ciroc vodka brand and has a major equity stake in Revolt TV, per CNW. He also has a majority holding in Aquahydrate.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Finally, the star owns an impressive real estate portfolio, including homes in California and Florida.