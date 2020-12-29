Sean 'Diddy' Combs hands out $50 bills, more in Miami neighborhood as coronavirus relief

Sean "Diddy" Combs is in a giving mood.

The 51-year-old music mogul took to the streets of a Miami neighborhood to offer coronavirus relief in the form of $50 bills, supermarket gift cards and hygiene supplies on Tuesday.

He was joined by his children at the event set up to help the Overtown neighborhood residents facing economic hardship during the pandemic. The crowd size was in the hundreds.

In compliance with recommendations from health and safety experts, the rapper wore a plastic face shield and gloves as he navigated through the crowd.

In addition to the philanthropic handouts, the star's charitable organization is working with Michael Gardner, a festival and nightlife organizer, as well as the local group Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success, to provide rental assistance for 175 families.

It appears that Combs is in the giving spirit lately, as he recently celebrated his mother's 80th birthday with a pair of pricey gifts.

In addition to a lavish party, he gifted his mother a check for $1 million, as well as a Bentley automobile, complete with a driver.

His twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, celebrated their 14th birthdays on the same day and were surprised with a small gathering of friends on a boat in celebration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.