What is Laurene Powell Jobs' net worth?

Former Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs' widow has a solid fortune

RR Auction Executive Vice President Bobby Livingston discusses the line of Steve Jobs and Apple memorabilia up for grabs.

Apple, Steve Jobs memorabilia on the auction block

RR Auction Executive Vice President Bobby Livingston discusses the line of Steve Jobs and Apple memorabilia up for grabs.

Laurene Powell Jobs is a businesswoman and widow of Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs. With a solid career and inherited wealth, just how much is Powell Jobs worth?

Powell met Jobs in 1989 at a Stanford Business School lecture where Steve Jobs was giving a talk and she was a student. The two later married in 1991.

Apple's Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell arrive at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010, in Hollywood, California. (Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images)

Before business school, Powell Jobs worked for Merrill Lynch Asset Management and spent three years at Goldman Sachs as a fixed-income trading strategist.

In the early 1990s, Powell Jobs founded Terravera, a natural foods company that sold products to retailers across Northern California. She also served on the board of directors of Achieva, a startup that made online educational tools for students.

In 2004, Powell Jobs founded Emerson Collective, a social change company, focused on education, the environment, immigration reform, health and journalism. The limited liability company utilizes philanthropy, advocacy, impact investing and community engagement as a means to drive change in the United States and aboard.

On Oct. 5, 2011, Steve Jobs died at 56 as a result of complications of pancreatic cancer. At the time of his death, he had a net worth of around $10.2 billion.

Jobs left his wife his Steve P. Jobs Trust, which included a 7.7 percent stake of the Walt Disney Company, then worth $4.6 billion. Powell Jobs likely received a large portion of Jobs' financial assets, which have made her one of the world's richest women.

In 2017, she bought a reported 20 percent stake in the parent of the NBA's Washington Wizards and the NHL's Washington Capitals.

In February 2017, Forbes ranked the Wizards as the 18th-most valuable NBA franchise, with a value of $1 billion, while the Capitals were valued at $575 million, which ranked 10th among NHL teams.

Powell Jobs continued to prove herself as a shrewd businesswoman and also purchased stakes in several media outlets, including a majority of The Atlantic magazine and all of California Sunday and Popup Magazine.

With sensible business ventures, lucrative stakes and a sizeable inherited fortune, Laurene Powell Jobs' net worth is estimated to be around $18.5 billion.