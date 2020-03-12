What is Laurene Powell Jobs' net worth?

Laurene Powell Jobs is a businesswoman and widow of Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs. With a solid career and inherited wealth, just how much is Powell Jobs worth?

Powell met Jobs in 1989 at a Stanford Business School lecture where Steve Jobs was giving a talk and she was a student. The two later married in 1991.

Before business school, Powell Jobs worked for Merrill Lynch Asset Management and spent three years at Goldman Sachs as a fixed-income trading strategist.

In the early 1990s, Powell Jobs founded Terravera, a natural foods company that sold products to retailers across Northern California. She also served on the board of directors of Achieva, a startup that made online educational tools for students.

In 2004, Powell Jobs founded Emerson Collective, a social change company, focused on education, the environment, immigration reform, health and journalism. The limited liability company utilizes philanthropy, advocacy, impact investing and community engagement as a means to drive change in the United States and aboard.

On Oct. 5, 2011, Steve Jobs died at 56 as a result of complications of pancreatic cancer. At the time of his death, he had a net worth of around $10.2 billion.

Jobs left his wife his Steve P. Jobs Trust, which included a 7.7 percent stake of the Walt Disney Company, then worth $4.6 billion. Powell Jobs likely received a large portion of Jobs' financial assets, which have made her one of the world's richest women.

In 2017, she bought a reported 20 percent stake in the parent of the NBA's Washington Wizards and the NHL's Washington Capitals.

In February 2017, Forbes ranked the Wizards as the 18th-most valuable NBA franchise, with a value of $1 billion, while the Capitals were valued at $575 million, which ranked 10th among NHL teams.

Powell Jobs continued to prove herself as a shrewd businesswoman and also purchased stakes in several media outlets, including a majority of The Atlantic magazine and all of California Sunday and Popup Magazine.

With sensible business ventures, lucrative stakes and a sizeable inherited fortune, Laurene Powell Jobs' net worth is estimated to be around $18.5 billion.