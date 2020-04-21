What is Jason Bateman's net worth?

Award-winning actor Jason Bateman has most recently been in the spotlight for his role as Marty Byrde on one of Netflix’s hit series, “Ozark,” which he also directed.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NFLX NETFLIX INC. 433.83 -3.66 -0.84%

Bateman, a 51-year-old father of two, is married to Amanda Anka, an actress and the daughter of legendary musician Paul Anka.

He has a net worth of $30 million, Men’s Health and Forbes have previously reported, citing Celebrity Net Worth.

EMMY AWARD WINNERS, NOMINEES AND THEIR NET WORTHS

Variety reported that Bateman and “Ozark” co-star made an estimate of $300,000 for each episode in 2017, when the show was in its first of its three seasons.

Bateman got his start acting in commercials in the 70s before landing a role as James Cooper Ingalls on “Little House on the Prairie,” in 1981, he explained in a “Career Timeline” posted by Vanity Fair in 2018.

After that, he made his way onto the TV circuit with “Silver Spoons,” “It’s Your Move,” and a role on an episode of “Knight Rider.” One of his favorite jobs so far, he said, was his role on a show that ran from 1986 to 1991 and went by several names over the time it aired, starting with the title “Valerie,” but what ended up as “The Hogan Family.”

“That was my first chance to direct,” he recalled. “It was a lot of fun and very challenging to work out the puzzle of making sure each camera is pointed at the next actor who is about to speak. It was a lot of fun to not drop the ball for all these adults that were working there, giving this kid this responsibility.”

MICHAEL JORDAN SELLING MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR HOMES IN CHICAGO AND UTAH

He became the youngest member of the Directors Guild of America with his three-episode directorial stint, US Magazine reported.

He starred in a TV movie, “Can You Feel Me Dancing?” with his sister, Justine Bateman, in 1986, before his big-screen debut in “Teen Wolf Too” a year later, with co-star Michael J. Fox, according to his biography.com page.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ COULD BUY METS AT DISCOUNT DUE TO CORONAVIRUS: REPORT

Justine Bateman also worked alongside Fox in his 80s sitcom, “Family Ties.”

Jason Bateman’s acting career once again took off with “Arrested Development” in 2003. The show co-stars Porti de Rossi, Will Arnett and Jessica Walter. It was later picked up by Netflix and has since aired five seasons.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

MICHAEL JORDAN ‘THE LAST DANCE’ RATINGS SHOW ESPN SERIES IS SCORING BIG

He has since starred in several movies, such as “Juno,” “The Switch” and "Horrible Bosses," which both star Jennifer Aniston; “Identity Thief” with Melissa McCarthy; and “Game Night,” co-starring Rachel McAdams.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS