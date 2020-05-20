What is an elder law attorney?

Elder law attorneys, also known as elder care attorneys, handle legal matters and planning for senior citizens as they prepare for the ends of their lives.

“They assist seniors in a large and diverse array of legal tasks, which encompasses retirement planning, estate planning, creating wills and durable power of attorney, preparing for long-term care, appointing guardianship, creating trusts, and in some cases, Medicaid planning and appeals,” according to the American Council on Aging.

The costs for their services vary based what kind of work a client needs, and the extent of it. There are different kinds of elder law, and most attorneys don’t cover every aspect, according to FindLaw.com.

The National Academy for Elder Law Attorneys wrote on its website that lawyers also vary in ways in which they charge fees or how often they bill clients. While some charge hourly, others will opt for a flat rate.

But clients should also be wary of out-of-pocket expenses, such as court and deposition fees or costs for postage and messenger services, according to NAELA.

Some elder law attorneys will ask clients to pay a retainer – which is money upfront that is then put toward billed costs that accrue over time.

