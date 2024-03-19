Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published

Wendy's unveils new orange-flavored Frosty based on classic dessert

The Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is available at participating locations in the U.S.

close
Wendy's breakfast plans video

Wendy's $20 million breakfast investment

Wendy's breakfast plans

Wendy's is rolling out a novel Frosty milkshake inspired by the beloved Orange Dreamsicle dessert.

The Ohio-based fast food chain announced Tuesday that its brand new Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is now available at Wendy's locations across the U.S.

In a release, Wendy's described the dessert as being "a beloved childhood classic [that] meets the iconic cool, creaminess of Frosty with Wendy's new, spring-inspired seasonal flavor."

WENDY'S BACKTRACKS ON SURGE-PRICING AFTER CEO TOUCHED OFF FIRESTORM WITH 'DYNAMIC PRICING' ANNOUNCEMENT

"The newest Frosty innovation packs a spoonful of sweet orange notes combined with the classic smooth vanilla Frosty for a dreamy orange cream experience — the Wendy's way," the company explained.

Wendy's Orange Dreamsicle Frosty

Wendy's new Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is available at participating locations across the U.S. (The Wendy's Company via PRNewswire / Fox News)

Last fall, Wendy's introduced a Pumpkin Spice Frosty as an autumn special. The chain also sold Peppermint Frosty shakes during winter. 

"We continue to see so much passion from our customers to try new, seasonal Frosty flavors," The Wendy's Company U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Radkoski said in a statement. "With Orange Dreamsicle Frosty, we're building even more Frosty fandom with our first ever spring-inspired Frosty flavor."

WENDY'S ADDS MENU ITEM DROPPED BY MCDONALD'S

"Orange Dreamsicle Frosty delivers sweet nostalgia in every bite."

sign on Wendy's restaurant

Wendy's new Orange Dreamsicle Frosty will replace the Vanilla Frosty for a limited time. (Kena Betancur/VIEWpress / Getty Images)

According to Wendy's, the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is replacing the Vanilla Frosty for a limited time; customers can still purchase Chocolate Frosty shakes.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Orange Dreamsicles are often lumped together with Orange Creamsicles, but there is a difference between the two desserts: Orange Creamsicles have ice cream centers and are often richer, while Orange Dreamsicles are lighter and made from milk. 

"Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is Wendy's unique spin on a beloved and familiar flavor, with cool, creamy orange notes mixed with our smooth and perfectly sweet Vanilla Frosty," the company said.

Wendy's sign on a dark wood background

Wendy's was founded by Dave Thomas in 1969. (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Wendy's customers can snag the new treat through its app or in-store at participating locations.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.