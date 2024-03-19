Wendy's unveils new orange-flavored Frosty based on classic dessert

Wendy's is rolling out a novel Frosty milkshake inspired by the beloved Orange Dreamsicle dessert.

The Ohio-based fast food chain announced Tuesday that its brand new Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is now available at Wendy's locations across the U.S.

In a release, Wendy's described the dessert as being "a beloved childhood classic [that] meets the iconic cool, creaminess of Frosty with Wendy's new, spring-inspired seasonal flavor."

"The newest Frosty innovation packs a spoonful of sweet orange notes combined with the classic smooth vanilla Frosty for a dreamy orange cream experience — the Wendy's way," the company explained.

Last fall, Wendy's introduced a Pumpkin Spice Frosty as an autumn special. The chain also sold Peppermint Frosty shakes during winter.

"We continue to see so much passion from our customers to try new, seasonal Frosty flavors," The Wendy's Company U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Radkoski said in a statement. "With Orange Dreamsicle Frosty, we're building even more Frosty fandom with our first ever spring-inspired Frosty flavor."

"Orange Dreamsicle Frosty delivers sweet nostalgia in every bite."

According to Wendy's, the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is replacing the Vanilla Frosty for a limited time; customers can still purchase Chocolate Frosty shakes.

Orange Dreamsicles are often lumped together with Orange Creamsicles, but there is a difference between the two desserts: Orange Creamsicles have ice cream centers and are often richer, while Orange Dreamsicles are lighter and made from milk.

"Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is Wendy's unique spin on a beloved and familiar flavor, with cool, creamy orange notes mixed with our smooth and perfectly sweet Vanilla Frosty," the company said.

Wendy's customers can snag the new treat through its app or in-store at participating locations.