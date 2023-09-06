Wendy's fall-inspired Pumpkin Spice Frosty hits restaurants next week

Wendy's is offering two new autumnal beverages for pumpkin spice-loving customers starting Sept. 12.

The hamburger chain announced Wednesday that Pumpkin Spice Frosties and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brews will be hitting restaurants for a limited time.

According to Wendy's, the Pumpkin Spice Frosty "merges the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg."

"From our summertime Strawberry Frosty to last year's holiday Peppermint Frosty, and now our fall Pumpkin Spice Frosty, we are all about meeting our Frosty fans where they are by bringing familiar, and iconic, seasonal flavors to the menu," Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company, said in a statement. "We can't wait for our fans to get their hands on this new go-to sweet treat this fall."

The Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew is an iced beverage that uses the same syrup used to make the Pumpkin Spice Frosty.

"We're always looking for ways to provide fans the familiar flavors they love with a Wendy's twist, and that's exactly how the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew came to be," Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation John Li explained.

"We took the iconic pumpkin spice flavor that fans look forward to every year and blended it with our tried-and-true Frosty creamer, for a fall experience fans can't find anywhere else," Li added.

Wendy's also announced that Uber One customers who purchase one Pumpkin Spice Frosty can snag another second free Pumpkin Spice Frosty, plus medium fries.

The offer is available for a limited time and varies by restaurant.