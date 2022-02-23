Wendy's will add breakfast to its menus this spring in Canada

Breakfast is making a comeback.

Wendy's announced that it will be launching a breakfast menu at its Canadian locations this spring. During the pandemic, many restaurants saw a slowdown in the demand for breakfast, making this news a hopeful sign for a return to normal.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The fast-food chain stated that it will reveal the full menu for the Canadian breakfast menu in the coming weeks. In a press release, it said that the menu will feature items that bring a twist to fan favorites.

Abigail Pringle, Wendy's president, international and chief development officer, said, "Canadians deserve a better, high-quality breakfast experience that is fast and affordable, without cutting corners. That is exactly what Wendy's will deliver when we launch breakfast across Canada this spring."

IHOP ADDS PLANT-BASED SAUSAFE SANDWICH TO 1 NYC LOCATION

She continued, "We have done the work, immersing ourselves in what Canadian customers want from their breakfast and we will serve up hot, made-to-order, great-tasting food, using high quality ingredients that have long set Wendy's apart from the competition. We are confident that our breakfast experience will make Wendy's their number one choice."

Wendy's launched its breakfast menu in the United States in 2019. During that time period, breakfast was one of the most competitive markets for fast-food chains. When the pandemic hit, however, fewer people were commuting to work early in the morning, which reduced the demand for breakfast.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WEN THE WENDY'S CO. 22.18 -0.18 -0.83% MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 249.69 -2.99 -1.18% YUM YUM! BRANDS INC. 122.79 -1.23 -0.99%

This resulted in fast-food chains like McDonald's and Taco Bell to either reduce their breakfast offerings or stop offering breakfast.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Recently, however, there have been signs of a recovery for breakfast. Fox Business previously reported that Taco Bell only just started offering breakfast again at most of its locations as of last September.