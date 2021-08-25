Taco Bell bringing breakfast back to majority of locations after scaling back amid pandemic

Breakfast is coming back.

During the pandemic, many fast-food restaurants had to alter menus to meet the changing demands. Since fewer people were leaving the house to go to work, demand for breakfast suffered. Some locations scaled back their breakfast options, while others completely took breakfast off of their menus.

Now, Taco Bell is bringing its breakfast menu back across the nation.

In a press release obtained by FOX Business, Taco Bell confirmed that starting in mid-September, breakfast will return to 90% of its locations nationwide. Fans of morning fast-food options can head to the restaurant chain’s website to find out which locations near them will offer breakfast.

Several new items will be debuting on the returning menu, including three new breakfast burrito options. First, a Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito, which has eggs, nacho cheese and sausage will be offered. Guests can also order the Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito, which adds a hash brown to the egg, cheese and sausage burrito.

The Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito doubles the servings and adds pico de gallo.

Aside from bringing back breakfast, Taco Bell recently announced that it has made Lil Nas X its ‘chief impact officer.’

In a press release, the company described the newly created position as an "honorary role" which will help him "collaborate with the brand experience from the inside out." In 2017, the rapper worked at an Atlanta-based Taco Bell restaurant.

CEO of Taco Bell Mark King said, "Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans - including its people. This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people."