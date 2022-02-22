IHOP adds plant-based sausage sandwich to 1 NYC location

IHOP is getting into the plant-based meat business.

The restaurant chain announced that it be offering a sandwich made from plant-based meat products at one of its Flip'd locations in New York City. If the sandwich tests well at this location, it may be added to more IHOP restaurants across the country.

In a press release obtained by Fox Business, IHOP confirmed that the Plant Based Cali Sandwich will be available at the Flip'd restaurant located in New York City's Flatiron district. According to the press release, this is IHOP's first plant-based offering.

The sandwich includes a plant-based sausage patty and eggs, along with arugula, roasted tomatoes, avocado and a vegan bun.

IHOP's test kitchen spent more than two years developing the sandwich and building the proper flavor profile.

Flip'd is a recent addition to the IHOP brand.

The fast-casual offshoot was originally announced in 2019, but the opening was put on hold due to the pandemic. Fox Business previously reported that the first location opened in New York City in summer 2021. While Flip'd locations are designed with on-the-go options in mind, they also offer some indoor and outdoor seating options (depending on the location).

These locations offer classic IHOP options, along with grad-and-go salads, wraps, baked goods and beverages. Flip'd also offers lunch and dinner items, such as burrito bowls, hamburgers (and steakburgers) and chicken sandwiches.

The Plant Based Cali Sandwich is the first of multiple planned new items that the company plans to sell exclusively through this Flip'd location.

Fox Business' Cortney Moore contributed to this report.