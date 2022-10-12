Expand / Collapse search
Here are Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers

If there is no winner on Wednesday night, the jackpot will rollover for the next drawing which will take place on Saturday night

The Powerball jackpot has surged to $420 million, with a cash value of $215.2 million for the Wednesday night drawing.

The numbers drawn were: 14, 30, 41, 42, 59 with a Powerball number of 6 with a Power Play multiplier of 5x, according to Powerball.com.

There was no jackpot winner from Monday night's drawing where the numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17, 22 and the Powerball was 11. 

A player from Iowa will claim $2 million and three players from Illinois, Minnesota and Florida purchased $1 million winning tickets.

Powerball logo

Powerball logo displayed on a phone screen and coins are seen in this illustration photo. ((Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

If there is no winner, the next drawing will take place on Saturday night.

In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster. 

A player holding a Powerball ticket. (iStock)

Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 