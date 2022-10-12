Here are Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers

The Powerball jackpot has surged to $420 million, with a cash value of $215.2 million for the Wednesday night drawing.

The numbers drawn were: 14, 30, 41, 42, 59 with a Powerball number of 6 with a Power Play multiplier of 5x, according to Powerball.com.

There was no jackpot winner from Monday night's drawing where the numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17, 22 and the Powerball was 11.

A player from Iowa will claim $2 million and three players from Illinois, Minnesota and Florida purchased $1 million winning tickets.

If there is no winner, the next drawing will take place on Saturday night.

In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster.

Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.