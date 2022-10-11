Here are Tuesday's winning Mega Millions numbers
The last jackpot won was the second largest in Mega Millions history at $1.337 billion and was claimed by two people in Illinois who will split the prize
Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be worth $445 million, with a cash value of $224 million.
The winning numbers drawn were: 3, 7, 11, 13, 38 Mega Ball: 1 Megaplier: 3x
No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night: 6, 11, 29, 36 and 55, plus the gold Mega Ball 21.
However, two tickets sold in California and Texas won the game's second-tier prize.
The Texas winner purchased the optional Megaplier, for a ticket worth $2 million.
If the jackpot is won at this level, it would be the twelfth-largest jackpot in the game's history.
The last jackpot won on July 29 was a jaw-dropping $1.337 billion recently claimed by two people in Illinois that agreed to split the impressive sum. It was the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history.