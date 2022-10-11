Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lottery

Here are Tuesday's winning Mega Millions numbers

The last jackpot won was the second largest in Mega Millions history at $1.337 billion and was claimed by two people in Illinois who will split the prize

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for October 11

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be worth $445 million, with a cash value of $224 million.

The winning numbers drawn were: 3, 7, 11, 13, 38  Mega Ball: 1 Megaplier: 3x

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night: 6, 11, 29, 36 and 55, plus the gold Mega Ball 21.

However, two tickets sold in California and Texas won the game's second-tier prize. 

MEGA MILLIONS, POWERBALL JACKPOTS TOP $400M

Player fills out a Mega Millions slip

A woman fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The Texas winner purchased the optional Megaplier, for a ticket worth $2 million

If the jackpot is won at this level, it would be the twelfth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

MEGA MILLIONS PRIZE: 2 CLAIM $1.3B JACKPOT

Mega Millions tickets

A customer at the 7-Eleven on Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills receives there lottery tickets. ((Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The last jackpot won on July 29 was a jaw-dropping $1.337 billion recently claimed by two people in Illinois that agreed to split the impressive sum. It was the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history.