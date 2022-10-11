Expand / Collapse search
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots top $400M

Winning tickets sold for more than a million dollars

Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are close to $500 million after there were no winners in the latest drawing. 

For Powerball players, the jackpot surged to $420 million, with a cash value of $215.2 million.

Monday night's Powerball numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17, 22 and the Powerball was 11. 

A player from Iowa will claim $2 million and three players from Illinois, Minnesota and Florida purchased $1 million winning tickets.

The next Powerball drawing is slated for 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The Mega Millions drawing will happen at the same time on Tuesday night and the jackpot is estimated at $445 million, with a cash value of $226 million.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night: 6, 11, 29, 36 and 55, plus the gold Mega Ball 21.

However, two tickets sold in California and Texas won the game's second-tier prize. 

The Texas winner purchased the optional Megaplier, for a ticket worth $2 million

If the jackpot is won at this level, it would be the twelfth-largest jackpot in the game's history.