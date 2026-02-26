Waymo to bring driverless cars to Chicago, eyes Midwest expansion

Waymo is expanding into Chicago as it works to scale its autonomous ride-hailing business beyond its existing markets and establish a foothold in the Midwest.

The Alphabet-owned company said Wednesday it has begun "laying the early groundwork" for operations in the city, starting with mapping and manual vehicle testing – a phase that typically precedes a broader commercial rollout. A timeline for fully driverless public service in Chicago was not immediately disclosed.

Chicago would mark one of Waymo’s largest urban expansions to date and represents a key test of its technology in a dense, cold-weather city known for harsh winters and complex traffic conditions. The company is seeking to expand its autonomous ride-hailing footprint as competition intensifies in the robotaxi sector.

Waymo says its "AI-first" autonomous driving system has logged more than 127 million fully autonomous miles. According to company data, its vehicles are involved in up to 10 times fewer serious injuries or worse collisions and 12 times fewer pedestrian collisions compared with human drivers in the markets where it currently operates.

The company framed the Chicago push as part of a broader effort to improve road safety and accessibility while supporting local economic growth. Waymo said it is coordinating with community leaders and policymakers as it begins operations.

"Chicago is leading the future of mobility by welcoming Waymo to begin initial mapping and manual testing in the city," Kam Buckner, speaker pro tempore of the Illinois House of Representatives, said in a statement. He added that the move represents "a vital step toward safer streets and more accessible transportation" and positions Illinois as a hub for 21st-century innovation.

Safety advocates also expressed cautious optimism. Erin Doherty, regional executive director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving Illinois, said autonomous vehicles hold the promise of reducing crashes caused by impaired driving "if deployed responsibly and safely."

Waymo’s expansion comes as major technology and automotive companies race to scale robotaxi services in large metropolitan markets. Chicago’s size and economic footprint could make it a significant proving ground for autonomous ride-hailing in the central U.S.

The company said residents can sign up for updates as it prepares for future public access to rides in the city.

