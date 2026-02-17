Tesla dodges California license suspension after dropping misleading 'autopilot' marketing terms

Tesla will avoid a 30-day suspension of its dealer and manufacturer licenses in California after complying with a state order to stop using the term "autopilot" when marketing its vehicles, state regulators said Tuesday.

The decision comes after the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) found in December 2025 that Tesla violated state law by misleadingly marketing its electric vehicles with the terms "autopilot" and "full self-driving."

The regulator said Tuesday that Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company took "corrective action" and had stopped using the term "autopilot," and noted that Tesla already modified its use of the term "full self-driving" by clarifying that driver supervision is required.

"The DMV is committed to safety throughout all California’s roadways and communities," California DMV Director Steve Gordon said in a statement. "The department is pleased that Tesla took the required action to remain in compliance with the State of California’s consumer protections."

According to the DMV, Tesla's Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) marketing materials beginning in 2021 used the terms "autopilot" and "full self-driving capability," along with the phrase, "The system is designed to be able to conduct short and long-distance trips with no action required by the person in the driver’s seat."

However, the DMV said the vehicles "could not at the time of those advertisements, and cannot now, operate as autonomous vehicles."

The DMV filed accusations against Tesla’s manufacturer and dealer licenses in November 2023, and the automaker Tesla discontinued use of the term "full self-driving capability" after noting that the system required driver supervision.

Last year, the California Office of Administrative Hearings held a hearing before an administrative law judge, who issued a proposed decision in November finding that the term "autopilot" violated state law.

The DMV had given Tesla 60 days to take corrective action. By complying, Tesla avoided a temporary suspension in California — its largest U.S. market.

According to its website, Tesla's "autopilot" feature allows vehicles to match the speed of traffic and assists with steering within a marked lane.

The "full self-driving (supervision)" feature alerts drivers of stop signs and traffic lights, and can slow the vehicle to a stop while approaching the signal, all with driver supervision.

FOX Business reached out to Tesla for comment.