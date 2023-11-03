Uber driver wins $110K on lottery ticket he bought while stopping for gas

An Uber driver from Washington bought a lottery ticket while filling up at a gas station and ended up winning big.

"Congrats to our Uber driver dad from Shoreline, WA who bought a Hit 5 ticket at the gas station and WON $110k!" the Washington's Lottery wrote in an X post on Nov. 2.

The man was a "routine" player of the Hit 5 game, a Nov. 1 press release from Washington's Lottery explained.

MAN SAYS HOUSEKEEPER FINDS MISSING LOTTERY TICKET, LEADING TO HIS $1M WIN

"The day began like any other for the winner as he stopped at his local Safeway Fuel to fill up his tank in preparation for a day of driving for Uber," said Washington's Lottery.

The man "filled out the slip with thoughtfully chosen numbers," the lottery board stated.

That evening, the man checked the Washington's Lottery app and learned that he had won $110,000.

MICHIGAN WOMAN WINS $1M POWERBALL PRIZE AFTER HUSBAND FINDS WEEK-OLD TICKET IN COAT POCKET

Hit 5 is a game where players pick five numbers between 1 and 42, or a player can have a computer select which numbers are played.

Each play costs $1.

"With four winning ball combinations, the more numbers that match those drawn, the more a player will win," according to Washington's Lottery.

The unidentified Uber driver, a father of two, plans on taking his family on a "special vacation," as well as a nice dinner to celebrate his big win, said Washington's Lottery.

MARYLAND MAN WINS BIG IN LOTTERY WITH 15 IDENTICAL JACKPOT TICKETS

He will reportedly use some of the money to pay off debts.

"One of the best things we get to do every day is talk to the people who win playing Washington’s Lottery and help tell their stories," Dan Miller, spokesperson for Washington’s Lottery told FOX Business in a statement.

"They’re normal, everyday people just like this winner… a guy starting his day by filling up at the gas station, who bought a ticket for a game he likes and a set of numbers that were special to him."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE



"Seeing him imagine that big prize and have it become a reality just puts a smile on all of our faces here at the lottery," Miller added.

This isn't the first time someone won a major lottery prize while stopping to fill their car with gas.



In May, Michael Schlemmer, of Corbin, Kentucky, purchased a $20 "$1,000,000 Luck Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket" after stopping by the Convenient Food Mart on US Hwy 25 West, the Kentucky Lottery shared in a press release.

"I ran out of gas, and I coasted in there. I had $40 bucks on me and bought $20 worth of gas and bought a ticket," Schlemmer told the Kentucky Lottery.