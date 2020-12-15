Warner Bros. changes release dates for 'Mortal Kombat,' 'Tom and Jerry' amid coronavirus concerns

Warner Bros. has shifted the release dates for some of its most anticipated titles once again in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The films “Mortal Kombat,” “Tom and Jerry” and the Hugh Jackman-led science-fiction drama “Reminiscence” have seen their release windows adjusted in 2021. The move comes as the studio continues to tinker with its usual release method while theaters remain closed and audiences continue to avoid visiting their local cinema in an effort to curtail the spread of the virus.

According to Variety, the adaptation of the video game “Mortal Kombat,” which was originally scheduled for release on Jan. 15, will now release on April 16. That bumps “Reminiscence” from its mid-April release to a yet-to-be-determined date. Meanwhile, the live-action animated hybrid “Tom and Jerry” was actually moved up a week to Feb. 26 instead of March 5.

All three movies will be subject to Warner Bros.' bold release plan announced earlier this month that will see each 2021 release also debut on the same day on its streaming service, HBO Max. The outlet reports that all of the Warner Bros. movies that drop on the streaming service will be available for 31 days before only playing in cinemas until the typical video on demand release window is up.

The move follows Warner Bros.' decision to put “Wonder Woman 1984” on HBO Max this month, in addition to dropping in theaters. The decision rattled the already ailing theater industry which has seen record-setting closures and box office numbers that are well below average for this time of year.

To quell some fears, Warner Bros. called it a one-year plan. The studio has generally ranked among the top two studios in market share over the past decade — most recently dwarfed only by Walt Disney.

“This hybrid exhibition model enables us to best support our films, creative partners and moviegoing in general throughout 2021,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group at the time. “We have a fantastic, wide ranging slate of titles from talented and visionary filmmakers next year, and we’re excited to be able get these movies in front of audiences around the world. And, as always, we’ll support all of our releases with innovative and robust marketing campaigns for their theatrical debuts, while highlighting this unique opportunity to see our films domestically via HBO Max as well.”

Warner Bros.' 2021 slate also includes many of the expected top movies of the year, including “Dune,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Tom & Jerry,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Make Me Do It,” “King Richard” and “Judas and the Black Messiah."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.