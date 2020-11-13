Tiger Woods documentary set to hit HBO Max in January

In the middle of the Masters on Thursday morning, HBO released the teaser trailer for its documentary on Tiger Woods.

The two-part documentary will take a look at Woods’ golf career from turning heads on the golf course as a child to his infidelity and arrest to his roaring comeback into the mainstream.

The trailer featured clips of home videos, shots with his father and the relentless press coverage he received during the scandalous time of his life. The documentary will be released on HBO MAX in January.

Woods is one of the most electrifying golfers to have ever teed off. His burst onto the scene and his competitiveness captured the eyes of a generation in the late 1990s into the 2000s and through the 2010s.

Woods was the first Black golfer to win the Masters at Augusta National in 1997. He won 14 more major championships after that and is only three behind Jack Nicklaus for the most ever by any golfer.

He was the No. 1 golfer in the world for 683 weeks beginning on June 15, 1997, and is an 11-time PGA Player of the Year. President Trump honored Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.

The HBO documentary is poised to take a deeper look into his life, probably deeper than any medium has gone before.