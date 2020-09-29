Walmart expands partnership with plant-based Beyond Meat 

Walmart is ordering up more plant-based meat.

Continue Reading Below

The retail giant plans to triple the availability of the plant-based Beyond Burger from 800 locations to more than 2,400 stores nationwide next week as demand for meat alternatives continues to rise.

Beyond Meat launched its plant-based meat at Walmart in 2015 and has since expanded in-store offerings to include the Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage in the fresh meat aisle alongside real beef, and its breakfast sausage products in the freezer aisle.

The expansion comes as more mainstream retailers ramp up their alternative meat offerings with Beyond Meat available in the fresh meat section at stores like Kroger, America’s largest grocery store chain; Stop & Shop; Sprouts; Whole Foods; and others.

BEYOND MEAT SELLING PLANT-BASED MEATBALLS IN STORES

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles-based public company also announced Beyond Meatballs, the latest non-meat product containing protein made from peas and brown rice, will be hitting stores in October.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

While plant-based products from the likes of Beyond Meat and competitor Impossible Foods have received growing support from meat-eaters, actual meat-production companies have pushed back at the brands for advertising products as “meat” in the same aisle as beef, where consumers are more likely to buy it, and increasing competition.

A study from Kroger and the Plant-Based Food Association from July found that plant-based meat sales jumped 23% when sold in the meat department.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Plant-based meat demand has skyrocketed globally. Beyond Meat, which went public in 2019, signed a deal with Jiaxing Economic and Technological Development Zone to design and produce facilities in the Shanghai region, Beyond Meat announced earlier this month.

Redwood City-based Impossible Foods, meanwhile, known for its Impossible Burger and other plant-based meat varieties, also rolled out products in Canada this month, its first international expansion outside of Asia.