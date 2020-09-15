Beyond Meat selling plant-based meatballs at grocery stores

A new meatball set to appear in grocery stores across the U.S. starting this week doesn’t contain any meat at all.

Beyond Meat announced that it’s rolling out “Beyond Meatballs,” a plant-based alternative to traditional meatballs that can be used with pasta, in sandwiches, on pizza, in soup or just about anyplace else a traditional meatball could be found.

The faux meatballs are seasoned with a blend of Italian spices and come pre-rolled and ready to cook, according to the company. They are made from a protein derived from peas and brown rice and contain no GMOs, soy, gluten or synthetic ingredients and contain 30% less saturated fat and sodium than “a leading brand” of traditional meatballs.

Beyond Meatballs will be available in the fresh meat section at stores including Whole Foods Market, Stop & Shop, Sprouts, Harris Teeter, Kroger and Albertsons across the country by early October, according to Beyond Meat. A 12-pack will sell for a suggested $6.99.

This is the third new retail product Beyond Meat has rolled out in 2020, including its Beyond Breakfast Sausage and Cookout Classic burger pack.

This isn’t the first time the company has made meatless meatballs, but it’s the first time they’ve been made available directly to shoppers. Last year, Beyond Meat announced it was partnering with Subway to sell meatless meatball subs at hundreds of the fast-casual restaurant chain’s locations.

As of the four weeks ending Aug. 9, Beyond Meat was the top-selling brand of refrigerated plant-based meat replacement, according to SPINS, a retail data firm. Meanwhile, plant-based meatballs are one of the refrigerated plant-based meat replacements gaining popularity fastest with consumers, according to data from analytics firm IRI.

Foodies in New York City and Los Angeles will be able to get a first taste Thursday at pop-up restaurants. The takeout-only eateries will serve a free Beyond Meatball hero or spaghetti with Beyond Meatballs to diners who make reservations online.

