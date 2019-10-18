Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Best of Business

Smart-lock system allows Walmart delivery workers to waltz into your home

By FOXBusiness
close
Level Home Co-Founder &amp; CEO John Martin discusses the benefits of using a Level Lock so Walmart employees can deliver groceries to their costumers' homes.video

Former Apple executives create new smart lock technology

Level Home Co-Founder & CEO John Martin discusses the benefits of using a Level Lock so Walmart employees can deliver groceries to their costumers' homes.

Level Home co-founder and CEO John Martin joined FOX Business’ “The Claman Countdown” to discuss the creation of an “invisible smart lock,” which Walmart is using for its new in-home grocery-delivery service.

Continue Reading Below

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Associate stocking a customer's fridge in garage with InHome Delivery

Walmart’s new service lets customers order groceries and other items online and workers will deliver them directly into the customer's kitchen or garage fridge, according to a press release.

Martin, a former Apple employee, said the connection between customers’ phones and his company’s lock, Level Lock, is “a secured, encrypted connection.”

Customer watching InHome Delivery footage on her phone

Martin said Amazon’s version of the smart key puts the responsibility on the consumer to install a large lock on their door and alter the appearance of their home.

Associate entering a home with InHome Delivery

Level Lock "takes your existing lock that you have, your existing deadbolt that's on your door, and it makes it smart,” Martin told Claman. “In under five minutes, you install it yourself.”

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

TOP-RATED SMART HOME GADGETS TO KEEP YOU SAFE
TOP-RATED SMART HOME AUTOMATION GADGETS FOR EASY LIVING
EYE CANDY: AMBIENT SMART HOME LIGHTING FOR FUTURISTIC ENTERTAINMENT CENTERS

Martin discussed the potential security issues that could come with a service such as this since it allows workers into customers’ homes when they are not there.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“What's nice is they have a body camera that shows you the footage of the delivery person coming in your home,” Martin said. “You get a full feed and a full knowledge of every step [delivery people] take in your home.”