Walmart brand breakfast meats being recalled

Some ready-to-eat pork and turkey products sold under Walmart’s Great Value brand are being pulled off shelves due to possible salmonella contamination.

Continue Reading Below

George’s Prepared Foods, a Tennessee-based company, is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of a ready-to-eat pork sausage patty and turkey sausage patty products.

The products were recalled after the firm notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service that its third-party cold storage facility had inadvertently shipped the foods to stores nationwide.

The products subject to the recall were produced in April and May of this year. They include:

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with a use-by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with a use-by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with a use-by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

In addition, the recalled products bear the establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T,” which is printed on the package.

The agency is urging customers to throw the meat away or return it to the store.

CLICK TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

To date, there have been no reports of anyone getting sick from eating the products.

However, eating ready-to-eat food that is contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses, according to the agency.