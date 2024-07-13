Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux introduces limited-time waffle fries

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is celebrating National French Fry Day all month long with three new variations of its "pomme frites."

The Louisiana-founded sports bar chain, which recently moved its corporate headquarters from Baton Rouge to Atlanta, Georgia, has introduced three new waffle fry dishes for a limited time.

From now through Aug. 14, Walk-On's customers can choose between three new menu items: buffalo chicken waffle cheese fries, loaded bacon cheeseburger waffle fries and pulled pork waffle fries.

MCDONALD'S TO TEMPORARILY SELL SMOKY BLT QUARTER POUNDER WITH CHEESE AGAIN

That's in addition to its signature waffle cheese fries that have been a staple of the Walk-On's menu since the first location opened over 20 years ago.

Walk-On's culinary chef, John Hagen, told FOX Business that he wanted to do something other than just offer free or discounted fries on a single day.

"We wanted to do something innovative, something special, and launch it on National French Fry Day and keep it for the whole month," he said.

NATIONAL FRENCH FRY DAY: FUN FACTS ABOUT THE FAVORITE FOOD THAT BECAME AN AMERICAN STAPLE

Here's a brief look at each new offering.

Buffalo Chicken Waffle Cheese Fries

The buffalo chicken waffle cheese fries are layered with Monterey jack cheese and topped with pickled jalapeños, ranch and a buffalo sauce, said Hagen.

"We know that that's going to be popular," Hagen said. "Everything we do with buffalo sauce is always popular."

Loaded Bacon Cheeseburger Waffle Fries

The loaded bacon cheeseburger waffle fries are a twist on a fan favorite from the menu of the past.

"We used to have a cheeseburger wrap," Hagen said.

The bacon cheeseburger waffle fries are covered with melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, pickles, red onions and tomatoes, along with a sprinkle of ketchup aioli.

Pulled Pork Waffle Cheese Fries

The pulled pork waffle cheese fries are essentially the "original" classic menu option, Hagen said.

WELLS FARGO ANALYSTS 'WEIGH IN' ON CHIPOTLE PORTION SIZING AFTER RESTAURANT CHAIN FACES BACKLASH ONLINE

"Then we just add delicious barbecue pulled pork on top," he said.

Hagen said his personal favorite is the buffalo chicken waffle cheese fries.

"I think the buffalo cheese fry will be everybody's favorite," he said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

No matter which fries customers choose, Hagen recommends using a fork and knife.

"They were all designed specifically with a knife and fork experience in mind," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Walk-On's was founded by former LSU basketball players Brandon Landry and Jack Warner.

The pair of walk-ons – they weren't on athletic scholarships – opened the first Walk-On's location in Baton Rouge in 2003.

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees became a co-owner in 2015.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle

Walk-On's now has nearly 80 locations in 14 states.