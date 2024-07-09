McDonald's to temporarily sell Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese again

The Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese is making a temporary comeback at U.S. McDonald’s restaurants.

The entree – described by McDonald’s as "everyone’s favorite sandwich" – will make its "limited time" reappearance beginning on Wednesday, with participating restaurants across the country expected to sell it "while supplies last," according to the fast-food chain.

McDonald’s said it will make the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese with a "100% free beef Quarter Pounder patty … two slices of melty American cheese, three half strips of thick cut Applewood Smoked bacon, three fresh Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce and a special, smoky BLT sauce – all on a toasted sesame seed bun."

The sandwich will be accompanied on the menu by the Smoky BLT Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese during its limited-time run, the fast-food chain said.

McDonald’s previously introduced them as temporary offerings back in November 2022. In that instance, a limited edition Oreo Fudge McFlurry also rolled out at the same time.

From time to time, the fast-food chain adds temporary items to its menu alongside permanent staples like the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets and Egg McMuffin.

Its core menu items bring McDonald’s about $75 billion in global annual food sales, the chain said in early December.

McDonald's is slated to reveal its second-quarter financial results later in the month.