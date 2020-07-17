Expand / Collapse search
Retail

Walgreens, DoorDash partner for delivery

Over-the-counter drugs among items that can be delivered

Walgreens has reached a deal with DoorDash to deliver items to its customers, the companies announced this week.

The on-demand delivery platform will provide services for Walgreens customers in Chicago, Atlanta and Denver now, and will expand the partnership to Cincinnati, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Sacramento and Seattle later this summer, according to the announcement.

WBAWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC.41.42+0.07+0.17%

Customers in those cities can order from a selection of more than 2,300 items in Walgreens stores, including convenience, health and wellness goods and over-the-counter drugs, according to the companies. Orders can be made through the DoorDash app and website.

The companies plan to offer more than 5,000 Walgreens items through DoorDash as the partnership continues.

Delivery services have surged in popularity because the coronavirus pandemic has kept millions of Americans home and forced shops and restaurants to change the way they do business.

“In light of the ongoing crisis, we will continue to provide customers with access to the supplies they need to maintain a well-cared for and healthy at-home environment,” Fuad Hannon, head of new verticals at DoorDash, said in a press release.

Walgreens isn't the only pharmacy chain to partner with DoorDash. Last month, CVS announced a similar agreement in select cities.

