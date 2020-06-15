Coronavirus demand leads CVS, DoorDash to team up for sundries delivery

DoorDash is has added its first major pharmacy to its platform: CVS.

Continue Reading Below

To address the shift in customers' needs, the third-party delivery service and the retail pharmacy launched a partnership that will give hundreds of millions of Americans access to over 3,000 non-pharmacy CVS essentials, the company announced.

The DoorDash service is one of several delivery partnerships with Instacart and Shipt, but it doesn't require a delivery time slot or prescheduling. Products that can be purchased through DoorDash include health and beauty supplies, groceries, over-the-counter medication and household products.

“We are committed to providing our customers with convenient delivery methods that suit their lifestyle,” said CVS Health's senior vice president of merchandising George Coleman. “This partnership allows customers to get the non-prescription daily essentials they need, while continuing to practice social distancing.”

DOORDASH TO CREATE WEBSITES FOR RESTAURANTS WANTING TO AVOID MARKETING FEES

DoorDash and other third-party delivery services accelerated efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic when consumers have been more wary to leave their homes and enter potentially crowded retail stores.

To further minimize contact, each order will default to no-contact delivery where the "dasher" will leave the order in a specific location based on the customer's preference.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

CVS delivery through DoorDash is available in Dallas, Houston, New York City and Philadelphia. It will continue to expand nationwide during the coming summer months.

As an incentive to take advantage of the new partnership, the DoorDash is offering 20 percent of CVS items through the app on a customer's first order of $15 or more.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS