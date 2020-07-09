Expand / Collapse search
Walgreens loses $1.7B as coronavirus snarls overseas sales

Coronavirus slashed sales by up to $750M

Walgreens to introduce in-store doctors' offices

Walgreens Boots Alliance lost $1.7 billion during the three months through May as the COVID-19 pandemic slammed its non-U.S. business.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based drugstore said COVID-19 resulted in a $700 million to $750 million hit to sales, almost entirely overseas, and that margins were hurt by a shift in consumer preferences and increased supply chain costs.

“Prior to the pandemic, our financial performance for fiscal 2020 was on track with our expectations,” CEO Stefano Pessina said in a statement.  “However, this unprecedented global crisis led to a loss in the quarter as stay-at-home orders affected all of our markets.”

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WBAWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC.42.29+0.07+0.17%

The fallout from the virus forced Walgreens to take a $2 billion charge due to weakness in its U.K. business.

Walgreens lost $1.95 a share as revenue rose 0.1 percent from a year ago to $34.6 billion. Adjusted earnings were 83 cents a share. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refintiv were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.17 per share on revenue of $34.4 billion.

Looking ahead, Walgreens sees full-year 2020 adjusted earnings of $4.65 to $4.75 per share. The forecast includes adverse COVID-19 impacts of $1.03 to $1.14 a share. Walgreens expects U.K. sales to remain depressed, but sees a pickup in its U.S. business, based on trends seen in the month of June.

The drugstore's board of directors declared a dividend of 46.75 cents per share, up 2.2 percent, raising the annual payout to $1.87 per share. The board also announced the suspension of the share buyback program.

Walgreens shares were down 28 percent year-to-date through Wednesday, lagging the S&P 500's 1.88 percent decline.