Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Volkswagen brands, including Audi and Lamborghini, suspend Twitter activities

Automaker's fleeing the platform amid restructuring

close
Cyderes CEO Robert Herjavec discusses Elon Musk's management of Twitter, the halt to blue check relaunch and the concerns for cybersecurity following layoffs on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Robert Herjavec on Musk's Twitter takeover: How does he monetize Twitter?

Cyderes CEO Robert Herjavec discusses Elon Musk's management of Twitter, the halt to blue check relaunch and the concerns for cybersecurity following layoffs on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Volkswagen is the latest automaker to suspend its use of Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform.

All the Volkswagen Group brands, which include Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley and Porsche in the U.S., have paused paid activities, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

Volkswagen had previously advised its brands to halt any paid advertising on the platform, Reuters reported.

Audi will continue to respond to customer inquiries, but will not proactively post or advertise.

VOLKSWAGEN CEO REVEALS WHY COMPANY WILL PLAY A ‘MAJOR ROLE’ IN EV MARKET

Volkswagen has suspended activity on Twitter. (Oriental Image via Reuters Connect / Reuters Photos)

"We are monitoring the situation closely and will decide on the next steps depending on developments," an Audi spokesperson told Reuters.

Several other automakers have taken similar steps since Musk took Twitter private in late October.

TWITTER FACT-CHECKS OWNER ELON MUSK OVER ‘DUNE’ POST

Stellantis has paused advertising, while General Motors has suspended all Twitter activity across its brands.

Elon Musk with the Twitter logo

Elon Musk has been restructuring Twitter since his takeover in late October. (Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

Musk has been rapidly restructuring the company since he took control, laying off approximately half of its staff and updating policies on account verification and conduct guidelines.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Last week, he reinstated Donald Trump's suspended account after poling Twitter's user base.