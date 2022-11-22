Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Twitter fact-checks owner Elon Musk over 'Dune' quote

The White House was fact-checked by the same Twitter feature for incorrectly crediting Biden with increasing Social Security payments

close
Competitive Enterprise Institute's Jessica Melugin joins 'Mornings with Maria' and reacts to Elon Musk's demand to the Twitter workforce, layoffs in the Tech industry, and the FBI's concern with TikTok. video

Musk's demand to Twitter staff 'makes a lot of sense': Jessica Melugin

Competitive Enterprise Institute's Jessica Melugin joins 'Mornings with Maria' and reacts to Elon Musk's demand to the Twitter workforce, layoffs in the Tech industry, and the FBI's concern with TikTok.

New Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk was fact-checked by his own platform on Tuesday after he falsely attributed a quote to the science fiction epic "Dune." 

"Fanaticism is always a function of repressed doubt," Musk tweeted, attributing the saying to Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, which was recently turned into a blockbuster film. 

Users quickly pointed out that the quote is actually by the prolific Swiss psychiatrist, Carl Jung. 

MUSK LIFTS TWITTER BANS FOR JORDAN PETERSON, KATHY GRIFFIN AND BABYLON BEE, SAYS 'NO' TO ALEX JONES

The fact check came in the form of Twitter's new Community Notes feature, which aims to "create a better informed world by empowering people on Twitter to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading Tweets."

Elon Musk speaks at meeting in Norway

Tesla CEO Elon Musk smiles as he addresses guests at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. (Carina Johansen / Getty Images)

Musk touted the recently launched feature earlier this month, saying that it is a revamped version of Twitter's pilot program, Birdwatch. 

"Birdwatch (soon to be renamed Community Notes) has incredible potential for improving information accuracy on Twitter!" the billionaire tweeted.

The feature has been used to flag other powerful individuals, including a tweet by the White House that incorrectly credited President Biden for increasing Social Security payments.

Twitter logo

A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu / AP Newsroom)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

It's one of several notable changes that Twitter has made under Musk's ownership. 

The platform has been unbanning popular accounts, preparing for the launch of its new $7.99 "Twitter Blue" subscription option, and cutting its workforce. 