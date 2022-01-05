Virginia winter storm leaves 180,000 without power days after hitting area

More than 180,000 Virginians are still without power Wednesday morning after a winter storm brought heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures to the area earlier this week.

On Monday, power outages swept the state after up to 11 inches of snow fell in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, nearly 180,000 Virginians were out of power, according to Poweroutage.US.

Dominion Energy, the largest electric utility company in the state, tweeted that crews have been working through the night to restore power to residents after the storm "resulted in downed trees and tree limbs, and downed power lines, broken poles and cross arms at 6700+ work locations across Virginia."

However, crews have been faced icy roadways, road closures and downed trees.

"In some localities, the damage is so severe that some areas are not even accessible by foot, in those cases we are using drones to assess," Dominion Energy tweeted.

Crews are still making progress, with thousands of homes being restored over the past 24 hours.

While power is still being restored Wednesday, some parts of the state are facing a light freezing drizzle, according to the National Weather Service.

Although rain and drizzle are expected to clear out by Wednesday afternoon, officials are still "watching chances for accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday," the National Weather Service tweeted.