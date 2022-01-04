Winter storm in Virginia leaves hundreds of thousands without power

Hundreds of thousands of people are without power on Tuesday morning after winter storms hit Virginia and the surrounding areas.

As of 9:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, more than 272,500 people in Virginia were without power, according to Poweroutage.us. Meanwhile, more than 29,000 North Carolinians and over 27,000 Marylanders were left in the dark. Over 21,700 people were without power in Tennessee.

On Monday, 6-11 total inches of snow blanketed the area around Washington. Snow was falling at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour, making travel treacherous.

"Travel conditions are hazardous across much of northern and central Virginia into the DC metro, central and southern Maryland due to heavy snow, gusty winds and snow covered roadways," the National Weather Service tweeted Monday morning.

In Virginia, state police responded to more than 600 traffic accidents, including a crash involving six tractor-trailers.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a snow emergency and advised residents to stay home.

By the time the storm wrapped up Monday afternoon, snow spotters for the National Weather Service reported accumulations of 11.5 inches in the D.C. suburb of Capitol Heights, Maryland, and 10 inches in Rose Hill, Virginia.

At Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, 6.7 inches of snow were reported. Farther south, in Chancellorsville, Virginia, 12.1 inches was reported.

North Carolina faced a mix of rain and snow, and in Tennessee's Rutherford County, as much as 9 inches of snow had accumulated, the National Weather Service reported.

As much as 6 inches of snow accumulated in north Alabama, where authorities reported multiple roads were blocked because of icy spots and wrecks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.