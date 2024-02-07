Virginia truck driver wins $100,000 from lottery ticket he nearly forgot about: 'Pretty excited'

A Virginia truck driver recently won a six-figure sum on a lottery ticket that he bought and forgot about.

Buena Vista resident Zachary Clements, who bought the scratcher from a gas station called Sheltman’s Gas N Grocery, was highlighted by the Virginia Lottery on Sunday.

The Virginia Lottery said that Clements "likes to buy scratchers at different stores" and settled on a Ca$h Corners Crossword ticket, which costs $5.

The delivery truck driver threw the scratcher on one of his car seats and let it slip from his mind. Later, he scratched the ticket and found that he won $100,000 – the top prize in the game.

"I was pretty excited," Clements was quoted as saying.

Ca$h Corners Crossword prizes can range from $5 to $100,000.

"This is the first top prize claimed in the game, which means five more top prizes remain unclaimed," the Virginia Lottery said in a press release.

According to the state lottery, winning the top prize of the Ca$h Corners Crossword game is a one-in-a-million chance.

"The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,224,000," the lottery explained. "The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.01."

Clements told state officials that he plans to invest his winnings in the business he owns.

"All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia," the Virginia lottery added in its release. "Mr. Clements lives in Buena Vista, which received more than $900,000 in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year."

"In Fiscal Year 2023, the Lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10% of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget."