Viral Trader Joe's tote bags reselling for as much as $500 are back in stock at stores

Trader Joe's brought back the mini, viral version of one of its popular tote bags.

The small bags are going for hundreds on the secondary market, but they were spotted in a Rockville, Maryland, store on Wednesday for $2.99 each, according to TikTok user Nina Daniels.

"There's actually someone monitoring them because people are buying them, apparently like crazy," Daniels said in a video she posted to the social media platform. "You guys have a limit of five."

The bags sold out earlier this year and can even be found on resale sites like eBay for $500 for a set of four.

"I am in Hawaii and we have no Trader Joe's here," one TikToker wrote in response to Daniels' video. "I just want one. I'll pay you to ship it for me please." She responded, "DM me."

The totes "are made of the same heavy duty, 65% cotton/35% polyester blend as our larger, classic Canvas Bags," Trader Joe's says on its website. They come in navy, yellow, red and forest green.

The bags measure 13 inches long by 11 inches tall and are 6 inches wide. They are perfect for "smaller shopping trips," the retailer says.

"It'll fit a dozen of your favorite TJ's apples, or you can fill your Mini Tote with TJ's snacks & sweets to keep you munching on your next road trip," the Trader Joe's website says. "You can even stash a small paperback in the handy side-pocket, along with a Ciabatta Demi-Baguette, Organic String Cheese, and Citterio Salami Sticks for a relaxing spring afternoon in the park."

This has been the year of viral products for retailers. The Stanley cup craze took off when special colors were released ahead of Valentine's Day at Target. Trader Joe's also released mini insulated tote bags that made the rounds on social media in June.

The hot-ticket mini tote bags are only available for a limited time, but it is unclear when sales will cease at Trader Joe's stores. FOX Business reached out to Trader Joe's for more information, but it did not immediately respond.