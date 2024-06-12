Trader Joe's shoppers go wild for limited item: 'The next craze'

It is the summer of Trader Joe's mini insulated tote bags, as the items are flying off the shelves just as quickly as they are stocked, social media users say.

Customers are getting a head start on the opportunity to keep a few items cold or hot with the small-in-size totes, which first hit stores June 4 for a limited time, Trader Joe's confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The mini cooler bags can be found in magenta and teal, have a 1.5 gallon capacity and retail for $3.99 each, the retailer said.

Any purchase limits are set by the neighborhood store.

"Consider yourself fairly warned: these Totes are totally destined to become the next craze," Trader Joe's wrote on its website. "Just be sure to pick up a Tote or two while you can — supplies are limited, and they’re sure to fly off the shelves."

Videos posted on social media show shoppers elated after being able to get their hands on the bags, but they also show shoppers rushing to displays to scoop them up.

People do not just want them for bragging rights. Many are reselling the bags on online marketplaces, with a single mini insulated tote bag listed for $99 or best offer on eBay. Trader Joe's told FOX Business they "do not endorse the re-sale of any of our products, anywhere."

A megathread on Reddit from eight days ago had some users confused about the craze and others lamenting the fact they have "missed out."

"I’m convinced the people waiting in line for stores to open and harassing employees to buy Stanleys and mini Trader Joe’s bags are this generation’s crazy Rae Dunn shoppers," one Reddit user commented.

Earlier this year, the Stanley drinking cup craze showed consumers buying up store shelves of the product within minutes and even parents telling bullies to lay off their kids for not having an official Stanley tumbler.

The insulated water bottle, officially called the Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler – and dubbed the "Quencher" or " Stanley cup " by its loyal fanbase – became a popular product online, being the star of a variety of viral holiday unboxing videos and becoming a much talked-about accessory for popular social media influencers in videos racking up millions of views.

Trader Joe's says they expect to have more of the mini insulated tote bags in stores later this summer, and the company is "always looking for new products we think our customers will enjoy."

FOX Business' Gabriel Hays and Sydney Borchers contributed to this report.