Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions

Trader Joe's shoppers go wild for limited item: 'The next craze'

Trader Joe's mini insulated tote bags are flying off shelves, taking the internet by storm

Shoppers are highlighting the limited Trader Joe's mini cooler bags that sell for around four dollars. (Credit: @geetripsandeats /TMX) video

Trader Joe's shoppers go wild for mini cooler bags

Shoppers are highlighting the limited Trader Joe's mini cooler bags that sell for around four dollars. (Credit: @geetripsandeats /TMX)

It is the summer of Trader Joe's mini insulated tote bags, as the items are flying off the shelves just as quickly as they are stocked, social media users say.

Customers are getting a head start on the opportunity to keep a few items cold or hot with the small-in-size totes, which first hit stores June 4 for a limited time, Trader Joe's confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The mini cooler bags can be found in magenta and teal, have a 1.5 gallon capacity and retail for $3.99 each, the retailer said.

Any purchase limits are set by the neighborhood store. 

"Consider yourself fairly warned: these Totes are totally destined to become the next craze," Trader Joe's wrote on its website. "Just be sure to pick up a Tote or two while you can — supplies are limited, and they’re sure to fly off the shelves."

Trader Joe's mini insulated tote bag from summer 2024

Trader Joe's appeared to have known what it was doing when they released the mini insulated tote bag they referred to as "the next craze" on its website. (Trader Joe's)

Videos posted on social media show shoppers elated after being able to get their hands on the bags, but they also show shoppers rushing to displays to scoop them up.

People do not just want them for bragging rights. Many are reselling the bags on online marketplaces, with a single mini insulated tote bag listed for $99 or best offer on eBay. Trader Joe's told FOX Business they "do not endorse the re-sale of any of our products, anywhere."

A megathread on Reddit from eight days ago had some users confused about the craze and others lamenting the fact they have "missed out."

Trader Joe's large reusable insulated bag

The larger, older version of the insulated tote bag is also marked as "limited" online and can be purchased for $7.99 when found in stores. (Trader Joe's)

Trader Joe's entrance

Trader Joe's has in the past created food-item crazes, and now people are flocking to stores for cooler bags. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"I’m convinced the people waiting in line for stores to open and harassing employees to buy Stanleys and mini Trader Joe’s bags are this generation’s crazy Rae Dunn shoppers," one Reddit user commented. 

Earlier this year, the Stanley drinking cup craze showed consumers buying up store shelves of the product within minutes and even parents telling bullies to lay off their kids for not having an official Stanley tumbler. 

The insulated water bottle, officially called the Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler – and dubbed the "Quencher" or "Stanley cup" by its loyal fanbase – became a popular product online, being the star of a variety of viral holiday unboxing videos and becoming a much talked-about accessory for popular social media influencers in videos racking up millions of views.

Stanley Valentines Day cups

The special Valentine's Day Stanley 40-ounce tumblers were allegedly snatched up in minutes by Target shoppers in El Paso, Texas, earlier this year. (TARGET)

Trader Joe's says they expect to have more of the mini insulated tote bags in stores later this summer, and the company is "always looking for new products we think our customers will enjoy."

FOX Business' Gabriel Hays and Sydney Borchers contributed to this report.  