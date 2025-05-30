Victoria’s Secret website returns after security incident disrupts service

Victoria’s Secret’s website is back online after the retailer had to take it down earlier in the week to deal with a "security incident."

The lingerie retailer’s website was operational on Friday.

"Our website is back online and we appreciate our customers’ patience," a Victoria’s Secret spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business. "We’re happy to welcome customers back to the site and continue to serve them at our Victoria’s Secret and PINK stores."

The return of Victoria’s Secret’s website comes after the retailer said Wednesday it had "taken down our website and some in-store services as a precaution" while it addressed a "security incident."

While it was down, customers clicking onto the retailer’s website were met with a black screen featuring a message sprawled across the center of the page.

Now, however, it shows the retailer’s various products, including deals and what’s "trending now."

The company did not say whether the in-store services that had been taken down had also resumed.

A Victoria’s Secret spokesperson previously told FOX Business on Wednesday that after the security incident was identified, the company immediately enacted its response protocols.

"Third-party experts are engaged, and we took down our website and some in store services as a precaution," the spokesperson had said at the time.

The company sells a slew of Victoria’s Secret products, ranging from intimate wear and other clothing to fragrances and other body care items through its website and stores.

In addition to Victoria’s Secret, the company also owns the PINK and Adore Me brands.

The company brought in $2 billion, or about one third of its total revenue, in digital sales in 2024. Its North American stores were responsible for 44% of last year's annual revenue.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. generated $6.23 billion in net sales over the course of 2024. Its net income, meanwhile, was $165 million.

Its market capitalization hovered around $1.67 billion as of Friday morning.

