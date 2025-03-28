Cyberattack at software giant potentially compromised patient data; FBI investigating: report

The FBI is investigating a reported cyberattack at Oracle, one of the world's leading integrated tech companies.

Hackers reportedly broke into Oracle's computer systems and stole healthcare patient data, according to Bloomberg News, which cited a source familiar with the incident.

The cloud technology company reportedly alerted a number of healthcare customers this month that, sometime after Jan. 22, hackers broke into its servers and copied patient data to an outside location, Bloomberg News reported.

"As per DOJ policy, the FBI can neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation," the FBI told Fox News Digital in an email Friday.

Oracle did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.